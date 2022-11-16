Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stake Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Rapid7 worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 606.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 68,396 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,544,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $134.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

