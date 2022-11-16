Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0216 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $256.64 million and $8.15 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002770 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00575325 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.23 or 0.29967733 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000084 BTC.
Ravencoin Coin Profile
Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,890,428,835 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ravencoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.