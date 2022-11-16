Raydium (RAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.22 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Raydium has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $31.96 million and $16.22 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00573526 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.28 or 0.29874063 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,837,162 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.