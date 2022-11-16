Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$20.84 million for the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Price Performance

Auto Prop Reit Announces Dividend

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.