RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,994. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.61.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

