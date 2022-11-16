RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,007 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Blackstone comprises approximately 0.1% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,913.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 22.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.95. 177,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,011,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,006,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.