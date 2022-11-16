RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.38. 92,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,919. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

