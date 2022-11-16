RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,333,490. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04.

