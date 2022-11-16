RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Director Ronald E. Harrison Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) Director Ronald E. Harrison sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $31.91.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the first quarter worth $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at $1,566,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 11.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

