Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/14/2022 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Wolverine World Wide was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2022 – Wolverine World Wide was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2022 – Wolverine World Wide was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Wolverine World Wide is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 57,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $848.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.71. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

