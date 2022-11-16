Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/14/2022 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – Wolverine World Wide was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/9/2022 – Wolverine World Wide was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/20/2022 – Wolverine World Wide was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Wolverine World Wide is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 57,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $848.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.71. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.