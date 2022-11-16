Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,995,362 shares trading hands.

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £4.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Australia. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

