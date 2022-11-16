Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.88. 138,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,271,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Redfin to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Redfin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Redfin

In other news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,527.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $133,734.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $76,501.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Redfin by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

