Render Token (RNDR) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $120.38 million and $14.02 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00569577 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,896.63 or 0.29668357 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

