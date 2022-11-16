Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $190.09 and last traded at $190.33. 13,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 750,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.
Repligen Stock Down 8.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.96.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 60.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repligen (RGEN)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.