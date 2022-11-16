Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $190.09 and last traded at $190.33. 13,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 750,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Repligen Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.96.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,378. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 60.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

