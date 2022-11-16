Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 35.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG opened at $128.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

