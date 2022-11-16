Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

NYSE RSG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.09. 31,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,713. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average is $135.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

