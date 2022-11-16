Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $81.40 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. Request has a market cap of $81.40 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0814 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,521.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010573 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00239384 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08332536 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $1,394,418.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.