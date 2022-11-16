Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Holley Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Holley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLLY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Holley to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Holley Stock Up 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HLLY stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Holley has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $364.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,184,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801,808 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 677,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 569,220 shares during the period.

About Holley

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

