Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for HubSpot (HUBS)

11/4/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $500.00 to $400.00.

11/3/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $370.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $390.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – HubSpot was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $410.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $430.00 to $385.00.

11/2/2022 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $450.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $378.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $415.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $15.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,062. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.37 and a 200-day moving average of $313.88.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in HubSpot by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 22.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in HubSpot by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

