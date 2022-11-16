Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/4/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $500.00 to $400.00.
- 11/3/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $370.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $390.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – HubSpot was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $410.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $430.00 to $385.00.
- 11/2/2022 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/31/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $450.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $378.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $415.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:HUBS traded up $15.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,062. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.37 and a 200-day moving average of $313.88.
In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.
