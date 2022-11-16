Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shake Shack (SHAK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK):

11/7/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $61.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Shake Shack is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. 10,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,213. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 61.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 313,623 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $205,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 165,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

