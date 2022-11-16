Reviewing Wolfspeed (WOLF) & The Competition

Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF – Get Rating) is one of 165 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Wolfspeed to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wolfspeed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 0 0 0 0 N/A Wolfspeed Competitors 1739 7910 16330 586 2.59

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 21.14%. Given Wolfspeed’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed’s peers have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wolfspeed and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $746.20 million -$200.90 million -70.07 Wolfspeed Competitors $3.71 billion $778.37 million 13.05

Wolfspeed’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -18.90% -4.40% -2.78% Wolfspeed Competitors -67.83% -97.84% -1.24%

Summary

Wolfspeed peers beat Wolfspeed on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.