Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down to $28.69

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.69, but opened at $27.45. Revolve Group shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 1,239 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Revolve Group to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.41.
Revolve Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Trading of Revolve Group
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.