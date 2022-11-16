Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down to $28.69

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.69, but opened at $27.45. Revolve Group shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 1,239 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Revolve Group to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.41.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,223,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,715,000 after buying an additional 1,549,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,626,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,973,000 after purchasing an additional 386,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 519,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.