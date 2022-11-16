Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,800 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.9 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.12. 266,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,348,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

