Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 282.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,175,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,664,000 after acquiring an additional 868,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,900.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 757,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,271,000 after acquiring an additional 719,671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.23 on Wednesday. 1,939,209 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24.

