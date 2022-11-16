Rezolute, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rezolute in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rezolute’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RZLT. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “assumes” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Rezolute Stock Performance

Shares of RZLT opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.38. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rezolute by 107.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,610,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.