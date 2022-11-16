Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($57.58) to GBX 4,700 ($55.23) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($51.70) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($48.18) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($65.57) to GBX 5,450 ($64.04) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($70.39) to GBX 5,900 ($69.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

