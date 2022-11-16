Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 23,600 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $200,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,388,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,750,122.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Jay Farner purchased 30,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $197,640.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner purchased 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $199,712.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,335.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner acquired 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner bought 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $199,533.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner acquired 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $199,710.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jay Farner purchased 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $199,287.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. 3,634,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,136. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 38.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 78,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

