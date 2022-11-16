Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $7.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $197,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,287,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,261,101.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 1,022,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,752 over the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

