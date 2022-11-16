Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 1,670 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 125.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after acquiring an additional 318,562 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 44.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 25.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 39.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $84.15. 126,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,853,194. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72. The company has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

