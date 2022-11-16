Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.67. 15,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.38. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $165.68. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

