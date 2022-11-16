Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 575,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,938,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,959,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $141.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,111. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

