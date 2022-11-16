Roundview Capital LLC Has $715,000 Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,800 shares of company stock worth $81,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. 5,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

