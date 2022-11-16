Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after buying an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 594,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,537. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

UTHR traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, reaching $263.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,591. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $270.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.25 and its 200 day moving average is $222.09.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

