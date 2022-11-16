Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

