Roundview Capital LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.93. 6,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $120.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

