Roundview Capital LLC Sells 980 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.80. 72,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,643. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

