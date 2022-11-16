Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rover Group to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,475 shares of company stock worth $219,782 in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Rover Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,222,000. StepStone Group LP boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 3,038,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 643,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,568,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.77 million, a P/E ratio of 123.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.