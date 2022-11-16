Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.22.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rover Group to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,475 shares of company stock worth $219,782 in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Rover Group stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.77 million, a P/E ratio of 123.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $14.16.
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
