Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Price Target to €11.80

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €12.75 ($13.14) to €11.80 ($12.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

IBDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iberdrola from €14.00 ($14.43) to €14.10 ($14.54) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Iberdrola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IBDRY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 105,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

