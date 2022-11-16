Royal Bank of Canada Raises Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $51.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of AQUA opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after buying an additional 1,498,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 371.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,918,000 after buying an additional 937,584 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after buying an additional 794,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after buying an additional 713,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,298,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 658,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

