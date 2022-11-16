Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $213.78

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.78 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 244.26 ($2.87). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 237.50 ($2.79), with a volume of 4,713,084 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMG shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.76) to GBX 480 ($5.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 222 ($2.61) to GBX 144 ($1.69) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.76) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.82) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 414.88 ($4.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 263.29.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

