RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

RPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.56.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Up 1.6 %

RPM stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.01. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $101.48.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,640 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.