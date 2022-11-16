Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Shares Up 14.8%

Shares of Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) shot up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. 33,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 717% from the average session volume of 4,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Rubicon Organics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

About Rubicon Organics

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.