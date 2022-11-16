Rune One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.50 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Rune has a market capitalization of $24,593.42 and $14.50 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00007589 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00575884 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,943.07 or 0.29996878 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34212032 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.