Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

RYAN stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. 61,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,667,000 after purchasing an additional 771,733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,106,000 after purchasing an additional 419,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

