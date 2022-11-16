Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.96% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Ryan Specialty Trading Down 1.4 %
RYAN stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. 61,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryan Specialty (RYAN)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.