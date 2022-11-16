Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,028.14

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,028.14 ($12.08) and traded as low as GBX 934.50 ($10.98). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 950 ($11.16), with a volume of 299,178 shares.

Safestore Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 418.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 897.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,025.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andy Jones purchased 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($5.99) per share, with a total value of £17,997.90 ($21,149.12).

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

