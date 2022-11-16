Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Up to $35.25

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.25, but opened at $36.60. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 2,012 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.
Sage Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.