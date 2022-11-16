Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Up to $35.25

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.25, but opened at $36.60. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 2,012 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.