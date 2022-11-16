Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE):

11/11/2022 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/11/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Sage Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Sage Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,612. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.22. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. FMR LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,977,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 580,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

