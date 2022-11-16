Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Saia worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 6.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 480,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $261.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

