Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SALM. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

