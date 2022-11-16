Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $7,684,183.36 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82.

Salesforce stock traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,450,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $309.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.77. The firm has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

